Ambulance involved in Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An ambulance was involved in a wreck on Sunday night. The crash happened on Clinton Highway at Tillery Road in North Knoxville.

The call came in at 9:41 p.m. At this time Rural Metro and Knoxville Police do not have any information as to what led to the crash.

Our crews at the scene report a pickup truck was also involved in the crash.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time, but our crews did see one person being pulled from wrecked the ambulance.

This is a developing story. Stay with WATE for updates.