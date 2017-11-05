3 dead, 2 critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Spencer, Tenn

SPENCER, Tenn (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol says they are on the scene Sunday afternoon of a fatal crash in Van Buren County.

The accident involved only one vehicle on Baker Mountain Road.

Trooper Greg Tramel with the Cookeville division of THP said that there are three confirmed fatalities and two other people who are in critical condition.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.

TDOT has been contacted to reroute the traffic in that area.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

This is the only information available at this time, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they become available.