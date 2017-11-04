New sentencing hearing in fatal DUI case for Claiborne County man

CLAIBORNE COUNTY (WATE) – The Supreme Court of Tennessee reversed and remanded for a new sentencing hearing in a fatal DUI case from Claiborne County involving the defendant’s overuse of prescription pain medication. The Supreme Court disagreed with both lower courts’ treatment of the case at sentencing, concluding that not enough evidence or findings were presented to support either conclusion.

In 2012, the defendant, Kevin Trent, was driving a three-quarter-ton pick-up when he struck a vehicle operated by Karen Freeman, who died of her injuries. Trent plead guilty to vehicular homicide resulting from from intoxication, a class B felony. Under the plea agreement, the defendant was to be sentenced as a standard offender to eight years, with the manner of service of the sentence being determined by a trial court after a hearing.

During the hearing, evidence was presented about Freeman’s life and Trent’s history, which included a serious motorcycle crash that resulted in the loss of limbs. However, Trent did not have a criminal history. Testimony was presented on Trent’s use of Oxycodone and it was shown that his blood level was above the therapeutic level when tested after the accident.

The trial court found determined the entire sentence of eight years should be served in prison. Trent appealed and the Court of Criminal appeals found the trial court based on the elements of the crime and not on the aggravating circumstances.

The trial court then sentenced Trent to serve eight years full probation, instead of the prison term. The state appealed to the Supreme Court.

In reaching its decision, the Supreme Court agreed that a trial court cannot deny probation solely on the basis of the offense itself when the legislature has determined the crime is probation-eligible.

The trial court made few, if any, findings on how the accident occurred or the extent of the overdose and it misapplied the enhancement factor. However, the Supreme Court also found the record wasn’t sufficient to agree with the Court of Criminal Appeals decision on full probation because some evidence, especially related to the defendant’s probability to reoffend, was included in the trial court’s initial decision.

However, the burden of proving suitability for full probation lies on Trent.

The case was sent back to the trial court for a new sentencing hearing.