Knox County Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robber

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General Friday night on Oak Ridge Highway.

The incident happened around 8 p.m.

Witnesses tell deputies that a man entered the store and lifted his shirt showing a small handgun to the clerks. The man then demanded money out of the register.

The man is described as 5’10” to 6’1″ tall and approximately 210-220 pounds. He was wearing a black jump suit with white stripes down both arms and down the legs .

He was wearing black loafer style shoes and fled the store behind the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 215-2243.