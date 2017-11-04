Hamblen Co Sheriff’s deputy injured after pursuit, suspects still on run

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A Hamblen County deputy is recovering Saturday night after being struck by a stolen truck as two suspects fled the scene.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin, Deputy Marty Wolfe stopped a truck at the intersection of West Andrew Johnson Hwy and Lakeshore Road around 9 p.m. That truck was reported stolen and deputy Wolfe was talking with one of the suspects, who stepped out of the vehicle. The driver of the truck and another passenger fled the scene striking Deputy Wolfe with the truck. The suspect who was standing outside fled on foot

Deputies then opened fire on the truck and Sheriff Jarnagin said it is believed that bullets did strike the truck.

Deputy Wolfe’s injuries are not life threatening.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the suspects who fled in the truck and another who fled on foot.