YWCA GameChangers looking for volunteers, mentors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s YWCA GameChangers are looking for volunteers to help the program reach out to children in the community. They’re looking for mentors and are partnering with the Save Our Sons effort to do just that.

The YWCA GameChangers program, funded through a grant from the Office on Violence Against Women, teaches middle school boys about domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, as well as how they can help prevent violence against women and girls.

The goal is to recruit at least 25 volunteers to help continue the program and expand it to new sites.

People can apply online at http://ywcaknox.com.