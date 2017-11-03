Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Bunnard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a bunny named Bunnard. The very white bunny with pink eyes is an albino.

Young Williams says they get about 200 rabbits a year and they are adoptable. The bunnies are spayed and neutered and the center says they make great pets. They care very affectionate, can be litter box trained, do not need vaccinations , and only need check ups with the vet occasionally.

Most of their food should be hay based, which can be bought at most pet stores. About half of their food should be roughage, hay or greens that haven’t been treated with pesticides.

The Young Williams Furry Fall Festival is this weekend with lots of family fun, including arts and crafts, a pumpkin carving contest, and lots of prizes.

For more information on adopting Bunnard or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.