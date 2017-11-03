WATE’s Trent Magill takes part in ‘No Shave November’ to help children’s hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team Meteorologist Trent Magill will be a little “scruffy” in November.

In honor of “No Shave November,” Magill is helping to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s pediatric hematology/oncology department.

The department treats children across the area with cancer and blood problems, including neutropenia, lymphoma, sickle cell disease, tumors, anemia, thrombocytopenia and leukemia.

Last year, WATE met Issac Scott who was treated by the hospital for stage 4 lymphoma. A year later, all of his scans have been clear. He is about to celebrate his 20th birthday.

To donate, visit WATE.com/NoShave.