VFL coordinator: Working for Jones ‘one of the worst work experiences I have ever had’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee announced on Wednesday that Antone Davis had ‘vacated’ his position as VFL Coordinator. Today, we are learning Davis is not leaving the program on good terms.

In a letter of resignation obtained by Sports Radio WNML, Davis said he endured “constant intimidation, bullying and mental abuse’’ from Tennessee head coach Butch Jones.

In the athletic department’s press release, Tennessee said Davis was resigning to pursue personal business opportunities.

Davis, who has coordinated the VFL player support and character education program since 2012, said in his statement to Tennessee athletic director John Currie that working under Jones “has been one of the worst work experiences I have ever had.’’ Currie thanked the former UT All-American offensive lineman for his work in a release on Wednesday.

“We appreciate Antone’s work for the University of Tennessee and our football program,” Currie said. “He had an outstanding career here as a student-athlete and then returned more than 20 years later to impact the lives of young men who were following in his footsteps. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“I want you to know that I am not leaving Tennessee because I want to,’’ Davis wrote in the email. “I am leaving because I must. My biggest regret and fear is that I am leaving behind student-athletes and coworkers that may be subjected to the same treatment I have received.’’

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Davis with the No. 8 overall pick in the 1991 NFL draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL with stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Green Bay. His resignation is effective Nov. 15.