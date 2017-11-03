South Knoxville Elementary collects Vols tickets for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With #EmptyNeyland gaining traction, South Knoxville Elementary School decided to take advantage of the unused tickets.

They asked the community to donate their tickets if they weren’t going to go to tomorrow’s homecoming game against the Southern Miss Eagles. The school ended up collecting more than 250 tickets for its students, enough for every student and their family to go to the game, if they want.

The school’s principal, Tanna Nicely, says nine out of ten students who attend South Knoxville Elementary are living in high poverty. It’s something she says has made this ticket movement so powerful.

“There has been such a positive energy and a flurry of phone calls and well-wishes, emails, direct messaging and drop-in visits,” said Nicely. People are just so excited and want to do something good for the Tennessee Volunteers.”