Police investigate slashed, stolen tires in Fort Sanders area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after receiving several reports of slashed and stolen tires in the Fort Sanders community in the last week.

Police say they are still working to learn more about the incidents, but they believe youth are responsible. They say several suspects are in custody and charges are pending.

“With your vehicle being out there and being available for anyone to come and harm it, that’s unfortunately a reality that can happen. I don’t think necessarily everyone should be worried about it, but you certainly should be vigilant paying attention to who’s in the area and what they’re doing,” said Police Chief David Rausch.

If you’re a victim of vandalism, you’re asked to call the KPD non-emergency line at (865) 215-4010.