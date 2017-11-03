Media restricted from asking gun rights, political questions at CMA Awards

(WATE) – The Country Music Association is warning media outlets covering the 51st annual CMA Awards not to ask any questions about the Las Vegas shooting, gun rights, political affiliations or other topics during the awards show on Wednesday.

In a release to the media, the CMA warned that any media members who violate the media guidelines risk losing their media credentials

“It’s vital, more so this year than in year’s past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great,” stated the release.

Country music stars took to Twitter to react to the release.

Show host and country music superstar Brad Paisley said he hoped the CMA would do the right thing and rescind the press guidelines.

I'm sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3…2….1….. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 3, 2017

Singer Maren Morris tweeted that country music has always been about the truth and asked to keep it that way out of respect to the victims.

Country music has always been about the truth. Out of respect for the Las Vegas victims, let’s keep it that way. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 3, 2017

An excerpt from the release reads:

“By accepting a media credential to the CMA Awards, you are agreeing that you (and all representatives from your organization) have read the Media Guidelines and agree to follow them. Anyone found violating the Media Guidelines risks forfeiting their CMA Awards credentials. In light of recent events, and out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved, please refrain from focusing your coverage of the CMA Awards Red Carpet and Backstage Media Center on the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like. It’s vital, more so this year than in year’s past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great. It’s an evening to honor the outstanding achievements in Country Music of the previous year and we want everyone to feel comfortable talking to press about this exciting time. If you are reported as straying from these guidelines, your credential will be reviewed and potentially revoked via security escort. We appreciate your cooperation in advance.”

The CMA Awards will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be hosted by Paisley and Carrie Underwood.