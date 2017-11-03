Man wanted in Grainger County for stealing $250K in property

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Dustin Lynn Collins (source: Grainger County Sheriff's Department)

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grainger County deputies are searching for a man wanted for stealing more than $250,000 in property, who could be in one of several East Tennessee counties.

The Grainger County Sheriff’s Department says Dustin Lynn Collins, 28, also known as “D,” is believed to be in either Grainger, Claiborne, Union or Hancock County. He is wanted on a charge of theft of property over $250,000.

Anyone who knows where Collins might be is asked to call the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department at (865) 828-3613.

 

