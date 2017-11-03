Ladybugs infest homes in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pest control companies in Knox County were getting inundated with calls on Thursday from homeowners complaining about swarms of ladybugs. Crews were out on Friday to help the problem.

Will Bullard with Dayton’s Pest Control said his company got more than 100 calls on Thursday about ladybugs clinging to the sides of homes. Some homeowners saw dozens crawl inside their bedrooms.

Bullard said it’s common to see them invade homes this time of year, typically when there is a warm day right after a frost.

“The ladybugs will start to swarm and try to get into the winter to survive the cold temperatures,” he said.

Bullard came to the home to spray a pesticide on all sides to kill the ladybugs. He said once the bug lands on the spray, it dies within a couple minutes. He thought the ladybugs will be around for another week or two.

Bullard said there really isn’t much homeowners can do to prevent ladybugs from swarming. However, he suggested to take measures to prevent them from coming inside. He said to keep door sweeps intact or put power wash on before you see the ladybugs.