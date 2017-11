KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville restaurant was evacuated Friday night after it filled with smoke.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says Texas Roadhouse, 3071 Kinzel Way, was evacuated around 6:30 p.m. after a small fire under the hood of the grill caused the restaurant to fill with smoke.

No one was taken to the hospital, but Corcoran says three people did suffer an unspecified medical issue.

No other information was released.