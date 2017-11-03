Gang member found guilty of murdering Knoxville man

Related Coverage 2 gang members found guilty of Knoxville murder, carjacking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A known gang member was convicted of first degree murder and a slew of other charges Friday and sentenced to life in prison following the shooting death of a Knoxville man in 2013.

Prosecutors said Quantavious Williams, along with Nolandus Sims and Andre Terry, with coming to Knoxville from Chattanooga on November 30, 2013, as part of the Rollin 20s Crips criminal street gang in order to commit random robberies. During the course of this, the three came across victim Jack Hutchins as he was carrying food into his home on Woodbine Avenue. Hutchins was shot several times with a .380 caliber handgun.

Williams was convicted Friday of first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He was sentenced to life in prison on the murder count, which means he must serve 51 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Sentencing for the remaining counts will be held on December 14.

Sims and Terry were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in March.