Families in Lonsdale community meet to discuss human trafficking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Families in the Lonsdale community of Knoxville met on Thursday to talk about ways to better protect their children from a major issue – human trafficking.

The meeting was led by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking at Lonsdale Elementary School, covering topics like internet and social media safety, and what parents can do if their children are talking with someone in an unsafe manner online.

Kori Lautner, community schools resource coordinator for Lonsdale Elementary, says she hopes this helps families learn more about human trafficking.

“I want our families to walk away feeling empowered, so they’re receiving information they may not have otherwise had access to. And I want them to empowered to keep their kids safe, and how to talk with their kids about uncomfortable topics of conversation,” Lautner said.

Lautner also says they’re always looking for ways they can bring important information like this to families to help keep their children safer.