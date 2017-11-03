East Tenn. Children’s Hospital receives grant for ‘Grow With Me’ program

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is receiving a new grant from the Cigna Foundation for its Grow With Me program.

The Grow With Me program is specifically designed to help babies who were exposed to drugs while their mothers were pregnant. The new grant will allow the hospital to cover the cost of a care coordinator and nurse practitioner.

“I’m in there providing consistent care for them, building that relationship, so by the time they come to their first clinic visit, they already have a relationship with me so we are able to get them the services and they feel comfortable enough to refer them to services in the community,” said Carrie Pernesky with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The grant will cover the cost of these positions for two years.

