Early voting totals up 82 percent for Knoxville council election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A total of 4,324 ballots were cast during early voting in the city council election.
That’s up 82 percent from the last comparable election, according to Mayor Madeline Rogero. Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th district council seats are up for reelection this year. The 5th district and three at-large seats run in a different election cycle, along with the mayor and city judge. Those elections will take place in 2019.
All city races are nonpartisan. You can find your voting location here.
Candidates for election this year include:
1ST DISTRICT
Rebecca Parr
Stephanie Welch
2ND DISTRICT
Wayne Christensen
Andrew Roberto
3RD DISTRICT
James Edward Corcoran
Seema Singh Perez
4TH DISTRICT
Lauren Rider
Harry Tindell
Amelia Parker (Certified write-in candidate)
6TH DISTRICT
Gwen McKenzie
Jennifer Montgomery