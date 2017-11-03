Dollywood unveils plans for new entertainment in 2018

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2018 season is going to be known as the “Season for Showstoppers” at Dollywood. The company is making its largest entertainment investment in history, $1 million more than any other season.

Parkgoers can expect performances by The Marshall Tucker Band, The Drifters, T.G. Sheppard, Suzy Bogguss, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Crystal Gayle, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and several other award-winning artists.

The year will kick off with the Festival of Nations from March 17 to April 9. Headliners will include headliners National Dance Company of Siberia, The Flamenco Kings starring Los Vivancos, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The new Spring Mix Music series runs from April 11-29 with performances by Bogguss, Sheppard, Pam Tillis, Gayle, Connie Smith and Shenandoah, Amy Grant, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Larnelle Harris, David Phelps, comedienne Chonda Pierce and the Marshall Tucker Band to name a few.

Barbeque and Bluegrass will start August 25 and the Harvest Festival run from September 28 through November 3. The park will finish out there year with Smoky Mountain Christmas from November 4 through January 1.

The park will also reveal a new venue, The Plaza at Mountain Pass. The venue will be located in the former River Battle spot and be home to a variety of seasonal entertainment.

For more information on the Dollywood’s 2018 season, visit the park’s website.