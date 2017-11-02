Vols prepare for homecoming game against Southern Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coming off a road loss, Tennessee hopes to get its rhythm back in the homecoming game against Southern Miss this Saturday.

Last week, true freshman running back Ty Chandler rushed 22 times for 120 yards for two touchdowns. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had a breakout game, going 18-for-23 for 242 yards. Despite the loss, the UT defense forced a season-high four fumbles, marking Tennessee’s most since forcing four fumbles against Southern Miss on Sept. 8, 2007.

Southern Miss is looking to bounce back after a home lost against UAB last week, falling short 30-12. Golden Eagles quarterback completed 14 of 25 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown.

The two teams last played each other on Sept. 8, 2007, when quarterback Erik Angie threw for two touchdowns making it a 39-19 UT win. Tennessee is 5-0 against Southern Miss and plans to stay undefeated in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Tennessee is 71-19-3 all-time in Homecoming games and are 3-1 in homecoming games under head coach Butch Jones.

Saturday’s game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.