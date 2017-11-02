Twitter takes responsibility for Trump Twitter outage

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump on Thursday backed away from his threat to send the suspect in the New York bike path attack to Guantanamo Bay, acknowledging in an early morning tweet that the military judicial process at the Cuban detention center takes longer than the civilian federal court system. But Trump called again for the man to be executed. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared Thursday evening, but is now back up and running, according to the social messaging company.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

Twitter took responsibility for the outage. In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees. The account was unreachable for 11 minutes.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company statement continued.

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

