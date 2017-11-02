Suspect in Blount County teen’s death wants case handled separately

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former college football player among four people charged in the stabbing death of a Maryville teen is seeking to distance himself from the other suspects.

A motion filed this week by attorneys for Camion Patrick says they maintain his innocence and want his preliminary hearing held separately from the other co-defendants.

The victim, Caleb Thomas Radford, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road on the night of July 25. Radford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Patrick, 22, was arrested by Indiana University campus police in Bloomington, Indiana. Formerly, he played for the Hoosiers. His brother, Isaiah S. Wright, 20, was arrested by Harriman police. Wright played football for West High School, according to Knox County Schools. Wright also appeared on the Netflix series “Last Chance U” which took place at East Mississippi Community College.

The motion says Patrick didn’t know or have any contact with Radford, and he and Wright were never in the vehicle with Radford or the other two defendants, Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Tivone Greene. Patrick claims Hopewell and Greene had left him and Wright behind and later came back to where Wright and Patrick were. Patrick claims he had no idea where Hopewell and Greene were and had no reason to suspect foul play.

