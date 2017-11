SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Veterans will be honored by the Seymour Area Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday’s event will feature Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett as a keynote speaker. Also, Smoky Mountain Services Dogs will receive a donation.

There will be live music, a children’s area, a car and antique tractor show, a silent auction, food and more.

The event will be at Seymour Heights Christian Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.