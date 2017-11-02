Not going to the game Saturday? Donate your tickets to a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Not going to the Southern Miss game at Neyland Stadium on Thursday night? Taking part in the #EmptyNeyland boycott? Don’t let your tickets go unused – donate them to a good cause.

Jeff Jarnigan, the “Voice of Neyland Stadium,” is asking anyone who isn’t using their tickets to give their tickets to families and children who can’t afford to see the Vols play.

“I attended my first UT game as a child when a neighbor took me,” Jarnigan said. “My father had died and money was tight. I’ll always remember that kind gesture. It started my fandom that continues to this day.”

You can take your tickets to the WIVK and WNML studios at 4711 Old Kingston Pike before noon Friday.

You can also reach Jarnigan at (865) 212-4516 to coordinate with him directly.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.