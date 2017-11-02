North Knoxville shooting victim found along I-275

Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Cassell Valley Way in North Knoxville on Wednesday night.

Knoxville police say the got a call from a person who said he had been shot, but refused to give any other details. The victim was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of I-275 near Haskell Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment for his injuries, which didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police found evidence from the shooting and witnesses on Cassell Valley Way. The investigation is ongoing.

