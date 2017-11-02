Nashville PR firm loses dozens of artists following allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over two dozen artists are no longer listed as clients on the website for embattled publicist Kirt Webster’s former company.

It was announced Wednesday he stepped down from his company, Webster Public Relations, after a former aspiring country star accused him of sexual misconduct and threatening behavior in a public Facebook post last Friday.

The news hit the country music scene with force as Webster not only stepped away from his career but his business partner took over their company, which is now operating under a new name – Westby Public Relations.

Since Wednesday’s announcement, News 2 learned at least 25 artists, including major names in the country scene, were removed from the website’s roster.

So far, the names include:

Aaron Lewis

Dolly Parton

Kenny G

KC and the Sunshine Band

Bill Anderson

Big & Rich

Billy Ray Cyrus

Deborah Allen

Denny

Don McLean

Erica Nicole

Jeannie Seely

Jimmy Fortune

John Conley

Johnny Lee

Kenny Rogers

Kid Rock

Hank Williams Jr

Lacy Dalton

Lee Roy Van Dike

Lucas Hodge

Moe Brandy

Oak Ridge Boys

Ray Clark

Sam Moore

Tim Rushlow

Wanda Jackson

William Michael Morgan

Some businesses appear to be off the clientele list as well, including Band Against Cancer, NATD Honors, NRA Country, 70’s Rock & Romance, Southern Rock Cruise, and the Country Music Cruise.