Missing Alcoa girl found safe

Ter'riana Nicole Hill (source: TBI)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A missing Alcoa girl was found safe Friday morning.

Ter’riana Nicole Hill, 6, went missing from the building six area of Grayson Apartments, 101 Grayson Drive, Thursday night.

Ter’riana was reported missing to Alcoa police Thursday night.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for the girl early Friday morning.

Her family says they are “relieved” she was found safe.

Alcoa Police Department Chief David Carwsell says an endangered child alert was issued because of Ter’riana’s age, the weather conditions and the time that has passed since she was reported missing.

