Mayor Rogero endorses McKenzie for city council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero announced Thursday that she is endorsing Gwen McKenzie, a candidate in the 6th District City Council Race.

In a post to her Facebook page, Rogero, who has not made any other endorsements in this year’s city council elections, showed her support for McKenzie, saying, “I have known Gwen for many years, and I have always been impressed by her thoughtfulness; her fairness; her dedication to the community; and her calm, analytical approach to complex issues. The voters in her district obviously agree — in a primary election field of 13 candidates, Gwen easily finished first.”

“Not only is she the best qualified to serve, she will be the most representative of this majority African-American district,” Rogero went on to say. “We are a diverse city, and I have made diversity and inclusion a major focus of my administration.”

McKenzie is running against Jennifer Montgomery for the 6th District seat.

Other candidates are:

1st District: Rebecca Parr and Stephanie Welch

2nd District: Wayne Christensen and Andrew Roberto

3rd District: James Edward Corcoran and Seema Singh Perez

4th District: Lauren Rider, Harry Tindell and Amelia Parker (certified write-in candidate)

Candidates in the 5th District and three at-large council seats run in a different election cycle, along with the mayor and city judge. Those elections will be held in two year.

Early voting in Knoxville ends today. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7. To learn more about the election or to find your polling place, click here.