Local students participate in FBI Teen Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local students got the chance to see what it’s like to be an FBI agent Thursday, thanks to the agency’s Knoxville Community Outreach Program.

The one-day FBI Teen Academy offers students from Farragut High School’s criminal justice class and the Knoxville Christian School’s forensic science class the opportunity to participate and gave them an inside look into a future career in law enforcement.

They even got some hands on experiences.

“We’ve been doing a lot of investigations and forensics and it was cool to see everything first hand and to talk to people who do it on a daily basis,” said Megan MacLean, a student at Farragut High.