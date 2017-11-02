Kodak man dies when car crashes, bursts into flames

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kodak man died early Thursday morning after his car crashed and burst into flames in Sevierville.

The Sevierville Police Department says the crash hapepned in the 3300 block of Winfield Dunn Parkway around 4:50 a.m. The driver, Kenneth M. Altman, 46, was killed.

Police say they were told by witnesses a Ford Taurus was being driven erratically in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 when it pulled off at Exit 407 and went south on Highway 66. The Taurus almost hit another vehicle before veering onto the shoulder and hitting a concrete wall.

The vehicle caught fire and other drivers pulled Altman from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.