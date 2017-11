KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department rescued a man Thursday afternoon who was stuck between rocks in the First Creek reservoir basin.

The fire department was called to 2823 N. Broadway after a bystander heard the man yelling for help and flagged down a police officer. Rescues found the man wedged between two large boulders in a nearly 15-foot crevice.

Rescuers had to use a jackhammer to free the man’s leg. He was taken to UT Medical Center to be checked out.