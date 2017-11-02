Knoxville couple opening year-round food truck park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Food truck fandom is about to go to the next level in Knoxville. Instead of just seeing them at festivals or special events, you’ll be able to find some of your favorite food trucks parked year round.

“Coming soon” signs are posted outside of Central Filling Station at 900 North Central Street. The Larrick family looks forward to opening Knoxville’s first year round food truck park.

“It was the old Knox-Tenn rental site. It’s been interesting. A lot of the contractors that we’ve contacted, they know about this space because of what it was and they used to use it,” said Alden Larrick.

She and her husband, Scott Larrick, moved here from Austin, Texas where they say the yearround food truck park was a popular concept.

“There’s a lot of cool new stuff happening in Knoxville. So when we kind of came up with this idea, we knew that it was going to work,” added Alden.

A lot of work has been done so far, including painting, fixing concrete and electrical.

“We are going to have plug-ins for all the trucks so they won’t have to use their generators,” said Alden.

When all is said and done, Central Filling Station will be able to host four to five food trucks for lunch and dinner. The Larricks say the trucks will be able to switch out day-to-day.

“It’s like food truck meets luxury hotel,” said Christopher Weller with Savory and Sweet Food Truck.

The hope is to make Central Filling Station a place for friends, families, their pets and the community to drop in.

“There’s a lot of need for it because of how many food trucks we have and the fact that there’s only one monthly food truck park,” added Weller.

Many food truck owners believe the park will work well in so many ways.

“It’s a nice central location so it makes it easy if you’re going to be here for lunch and then say Hops and Hollers for dinner. It’s just a hop, skip and a jump,” said Weller.

While the Larricks make history in Knoxville creating the first food truck park, they say it’s all because it made sense.

“The timing is perfect. We’re seeing a lot more food trucks coming online,” said Scott.

No firm opening date has been set for Central Filling Station though the Larricks hope to open sometime in early 2018.

To follow their progress or apply to have your food truck on site, you can visit their website here.