How to receive cash back for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stores are quickly moving fall decor off of shelves and making room for Christmas gifts to sell.

If your shopping list is long but you aren’t into coupons or scouring shelves for deals, there are still ways to keep a few extra dollars in your pocket.

Cashback apps are one way to make money off your purchases online.

For example, sites like E-Bates link to the store you’ll shop at before you make a purchase. You can use your desktop or their smartphone app.

Once you are ready to check out, click an e-bates link, you’ll see a pop-up confirmation to earn cash back at the store.

Purchase as you normally would and start stacking your money.

There are multiple sites like this: ibotta, Checkout 51 and Swagbucks.

Here is what some of you have to say about using cash back and rewards apps.

Susan Eutsler Ownes says, “I’ve received over $330 in gift cards from ibotta since I started, and over $112 from checkout 51 (mailed checks)!”

Kathi Doughtery says, “Ebates. Saved over $600 that was added to my PayPal account.”

Remember these savings come over time but if you are consistent you will make some pretty good money.