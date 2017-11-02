FACT CHECK: Is the nation’s power grid turning off this weekend?

(WATE) — The U.S. Department of Defense is conducting a “communications interoperability” training exercise this weekend. However, some people believe it isn’t just an exercise because of a video making the rounds on the internet.

The video shows a Kansas bounty hunter, Jordan Peltz, claiming the far-left Anitfa movement is planning a “Day of Rage” on Nov. 4, according to Snopes. However, Peltz gives no evidence the event is actually taking place. However, some conspiracy theorists believe the video after announcements made by the American Radio Relay League.

The organization said they will be working alongside the Department of Defense to simulate a national power grid failure.

“This exercise will begin with a national massive coronal mass ejection event which will impact the national power grid as well as all forms of traditional communication, including landline telephone, cellphone, satellite, and Internet connectivity,” stated the announcement.

Conspiracy theorists claim the date of the simulation and the purported “Day of Rage” are overly coincidental.

The DOD says it is conducting an exercise this weekend, however, the training was pre-planned and will not actually affect the power grid – it’s only a simulation.

“There is no actual power or comms outages that will occur in conjunction with this exercise. We have done this exercise every quarter since 2013. Our primary focus is to work with the amateur radio operators to collect real world county status reports,” Army MARS Program Manager Paul English told Snopes.

He continued to say, “The average citizen will not even know this exercise is taking place. Our focus is to interoperate with the amateur radio community..”

The Army Military Auxiliary Radio System also made a statement saying, “In this exercisem, Amateur Radio operators are conducting a routine training that we do four times a year. The purpose of the training is to prepared for an event we hope will never happen, but should be ready for if it ever does. These exercises are all about coordinating existing capabilities like amateur radio, and citizen volunteers like MARS members, to be a productive part of the solution in the event something like a severe solar storm ever happens.”