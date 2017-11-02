Exact cause of Maryville train derailment remains unknown following investigation

(WATE) – An investigation into a train derailment in Maryville in July 2015 failed to find the exact reason the train went off the tracks, spewing toxic chemicals into the East Tennessee air.

The derailment happened around 11:50 p.m. on July 1 and lead to the evacuation of thousands of people living around the crash site. More than 175 people were seen at Blount Memorial Hospital – 88 of them were treated for possible cyanide contamination.

During the course of the investigation, officials discovered that the derailment was likely caused by the sudden overheating and failure of a roller bearing on the axle of the wheel assembly of a tanker carrying 24,710 gallons of acrylonitrite, a flammable liquid that produces hazardous hydrogen cyanide gas and nitrogen oxides when it combusts. When the burned-off roller bearing failed, the wheels on the train derailed and the axle of the train broke, burning through the bottom of the tanker.

“Hot box” detectors before the derailment site didn’t detect anything abnormal in the miles leading up the derailment, confirming the investigators suspicion of a sudden failure.

The car was dragged more than nine miles down the track before the train rolled to a stop near Old Mount Tabor Road near Highway 321. During that time, sparks and friction from steel rubbing against steel ignited the acrylonitrile, fueling the fire.

It took crews nearly 24 hours to put out the fire. Evacuated residents were finally allowed to return to their homes

In the investigation, officials determined track conditions, nor the crew of the train caused or contributed to the accident.

By late 2015, CSX had paid out more than $400,000 to local agencies for overtime and other expenses and paid more than $3.5 million to residents and others impacted by the derailment.

The 57-car train was traveling from Cincinnati, OH to Waycross, GA.

GALLERY: 2015 CSX train derailment View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A roadblock was set up. A roadblock was set up. Aerial photo of the derailment. The train derailed at Mount Tabor Road and Old Mount Tabor Road. Smoke from the train is still present hours after the derailment. The train derailment caused damage to the tracks. Damage to the railroad was caused by the derailed train. Some evacuees were sent to Foothills Mall. Blount Memorial hospital. Officials hold a press conference.