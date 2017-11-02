Blount County sex offender charged with raping girl, 17

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with raping a 17-year-old girl.

Frank Delmar Raines, 50, is charged with rape as well as violation of the sex offender registry.

The sheriff’s office began looking into Raines in mid-October after the victim’s mother said Raines kept contacting her daughter, telling her she was pretty, and expressing interest in starting a relationship.

Officers at first were looking at filing a solicitation of a minor charge, but as the investigation continued, they learned Raines allegedly forcibly raped the girl in September at a home he owns on Thornhill Drive. He does not actually live there due to requirements of being on the sex offender registry.

Raines has a lengthy criminal history dating back to the mid-1990s that includes assault, evading arrest, drug possession, domestic violence, burglary, indecent exposure and more.