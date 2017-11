KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Volunteers made it on the Associated Press’ Top 25 preseason poll.

The women’s basketball team is No. 14.

There are only three other SEC teams in the Top 25. The reigning NCAA champion South Carolina came in at No. 4. Mississippi State is No. 7 and Texas A&M is No. 20.

The Lady Vols will play Carson-Newman Nov. 7.