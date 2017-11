ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alcoa Police Department is looking for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Terriana Nicole Hill went missing from the building six area of Grayson Apartments, 101 Grayson Drive, Thursday night. She weighs 65 pounds, is nearly 4 feet tall and has a single ponytail. She was wearing a black shirt, white emoji pants, and sparking tennis shoes.

Alcoa Police Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office units are searching for the girl. Anyone with information should call 911.