37.9 million fire extinguishers recalled in US

(WATE) — One death has led to a recall on certain fire extinguishers in the United States.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says some fire extinguishers by Kidde are being recalled due to a failure to discharge and nozzle detachment. According to reports, some of the extinguishes can become clogged or need excessive force to activate during an emergency.

In 2014, a person died in a car fire following a crash. Emergency responders were not able to get the fire extinguisher to work.

Also, there have been 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment including a death. Sixteen injuries were reported, including smoke inhalation and minor burns. Ninety-one reports of property damage were made.

The recall is for Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles and for push-button Pindicator extinguishers that were manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017. This includes models which were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver. They are either ABC- or BC-related. The recall impacts around 37.8 million fire extinguishers in the U.S.

If you have one of the extinguishers, contact the company for a free replacement and for instructions on how to return the model.

The extinguishers were sold at The Home Depot, Walmart, Sears, Amazon and more.

Plastic-handle models produced between January 1, 1973 and October 25, 2015 2A40BC Gillette TPS-1 1A10BC Sams SM 340 6 RAP Home 10BC Sanford 1A10BC 6 TAP Home 1A10BC Sanford 2A40BC Ademco 720 1A10BC Home 2A40BC Sanford TPS-1 1A10BC Ademco 722 2A40BC Home H-10 10BC Sanford TPS-1 2A40BC ADT 3A40BC Home H-110 1A10BC Sears 2RPS 5BC All Purpose 2A40BC Home H-240 2A-40BC Sears 58033 10BC Bicentenial RPS-2 10BC Honeywell 1A10BC Sears 58043 1A10BC Bicentenial TPS-2 1A-10BC Honeywell TPS-1 1A10BC Sears 5805 2A40BC Costco 340 J.L. 2A40BC Sears 958034 FA 340HD J.L. TPS-1 2A40BC Sears 958044 FA240HD Kadet 2RPS-1 5BC Sears 958054 FC 340Z Kidde 10BC Sears 958075 FC Super Kidde 1A10BC Sears RPS-1 10BC FC210R-C8S Kidde 2A40BC Sears TPS-1 1A10BC Fire Away 10BC Spanish Kidde 40BC Sears TPS-1 2A40BC Fire Away 1A10BC Spanish Kidde RPS-1 10BC Traveler 10BC Fire Away 2A40BC Spanish Kidde RPS-1 40BC Traveler 1A10BC Fireaway 10 (F-10) Kidde TPS-1 1A10BC Traveler 2A40BC Fireaway 10BC Kidde TPS-1 2A40BC Traveler T-10 10BC Fireaway 110 (F-110) KX 2-1/2 TCZ Traveler T-110 1A10BC Fireaway 1A10BC Mariner 10BC Traveler T-240 2A40BC Fireaway 240 (F-240) Mariner 1A10BC Volunteer 1A10BC Fireaway 2A40BC Mariner 2A40BC Volunteer TPS-V 1A10BC Force 9 2A40BC Mariner M-10 10BC XL 2.5 TCZ FS 340Z Mariner M-110 1A10BC XL 2.5 TCZ-3 Fuller 420 1A10BC Mariner M-240 2A40BC XL 2.5 TCZ-4 Fuller Brush 420 1A10BC Master Protection 2A40BC XL 2.75 RZ FX210 Montgomery Ward 10BC XL 2.75 RZ-3 FX210R Montgomery Ward 1A-10BC XL 2-3/4 RZ FX210W Montgomery Ward 8627 1A10BC XL 340HD FX340GW Montgomery Ward 8637 10BC XL 4 TXZ FX340GW-2 Quell 10BC XL 5 PK FX340H Quell 1A10BC XL 5 TCZ FX340SC Quell RPS-1 10BC XL 5 TCZ-1 FX340SC-2 Quell TPS-1 1A10BC XL5 MR Gillette 1A10BC Quell ZRPS 5BC XL 6 RZ

Plastic-handle models with date codes between January 2, 2012 and August 15, 2017 AUTO FX5 II-1 FC5 M10G FA10G FS10 M10GM FA10T FS110 M110G FA110G FS5 M110GM FA5-1 FX10K M5G FA5G FX5 II M5GM FC10 H110G RESSP FC110 H5G

Push Button Pindicator Models manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017 KK2 M5PM 100D AUTO 5FX 210D AUTO 5FX-1 M5P FF 210D-1