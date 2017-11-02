$340 million Neyland Stadium renovation proposal heads to final vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee board of trustees unanimously approved a motion to increase the budget for and expand the scope of Neyland Stadium renovations on Thursday.

Tennessee athletic director John Currie presented the proposed renovations, which will go before the full board of trustees for a final vote Friday.

Currie began by saying that Neyland Stadium is the “front porch” of the university and the area of campus around the south side of the stadium is the first impression many have of the university as they drive by on Neyland Drive, or sail up the river.

Phase one of the project, which carries a price tag of $180 million, would begin in 2018, with the goal to compete the phase by the beginning of the 2020 season. New entrances on the south side will be added to give fans an easier way to get in and out of the stadium. The architectural look of Gate 21 will be carried through to the new renovations. The UT building committee had already approved $106 million for phase one, but Currie asked for an additional $74 million for the project.

Phase two, which will cost $160 million, will renovate the east side of the stadium, bringing the total price tag to $340 million.

The project will also add 15 suites and a hospitality area to the southwest side of the stadium. The south end zone walls will be moved farther from the field to comply with NCAA rules. A commissary and kitchen will be added to the stadium to prepare food for suites and events. Currently food is prepared offsite and brought into the stadium.

Currie added that he wants to get rid of the trough-style urinals in the men’s bathrooms.

Curried said that a primary goal of the project is to keep the stadium’s capacity above 100,000 seats. The amount of space per fan will also increase from half of a square foot per fan to three square feet per fan once renovations are complete and the renovations will lead to a 500% increase in space for fans in the south side of the stadium.

“What we’re doing is not out of line compared to peer institutions,” Currie said, referring to Kansas State’s $200 million renovations to their athletic facilities

A sky garden and fan zone will be added to the upper deck of the southeast side of the stadium on a new tower being added to the stadium.

In addition, concessions stands will be renovated to make it easier for the volunteers who staff the stands to work them.