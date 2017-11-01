Zoo Knoxville to offer $1 admission to help area organizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans can enjoy Zoo Knoxville for a discount while helping people in need.

The zoo will be offering $1 admission for those who bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or pet food Nov. 9-12. Donations can also be a hygiene item or a new toy.

Admission will be $1 for ages four and up and parking will be free.

A limited number of tickets will be available each day and advance online purchase is required. There is a limit of six tickets per order.

The donations will help area organizations: Mission of Hope, Young-Williams Animal Center, The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and Knox County Office on Aging’s Knox PAWS program.