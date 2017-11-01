Wife of former South Doyle assistant football coach in jail after pleading guilty to statutory rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wife of a former assistant South Doyle High School football coach turned herself into jail Monday after pleading guilty to statutory rape.

Kelsey McCarter was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual activity involving a minor.

The victim was on the school’s football roster.

In a parallel investigation, Allen says her office reviewed the actions of Principal Tim Berry, Assistant Principal Clark Duncan and McCarter’s husband, assistant football coach Justin McCarter, focusing on their conduct in the allegations against Kelsey McCarter and whether they immediately reported child sexual abuse to DCS or law enforcement, as required by law. A criminal investigation was not pursued against the three.

Berry and Duncan were suspended for not contacting the Department of Children’s Services immediately.