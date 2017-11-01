Townsend Grains & Grits Festival to celebrate southern cuisine

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Southerners will be gathering for the Townsend Grains and Grits Festival this weekend.

The event will feature samples, live entertainment and more.

Distillers include George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, Sugarlands Distilling Company, Thunder Road Distillery, and more. Some of the restaurants that will attend are Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro, The Artistic Bean, Rickard Ridge BBQ and more.

The festival will take place at the Historic Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 East Lamar Parkway. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.