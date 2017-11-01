Townsend Grains & Grits Festival to celebrate southern cuisine

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Southerners will be gathering for the Townsend Grains and Grits Festival this weekend.

The event will feature samples, live entertainment and more.

Distillers include George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, Sugarlands Distilling Company, Thunder Road Distillery, and more. Some of the restaurants that will attend are Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro, The Artistic Bean, Rickard Ridge BBQ and more.

The festival will take place at the Historic Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 East Lamar Parkway. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s