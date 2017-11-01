Stranger Things at Oak Ridge National Lab?

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fans of “Stranger Things” have likely binged nearly all of the new second season on Netflix. The science fiction series focuses on a national laboratory that secretly does experiments into the paranormal. There is a national lab in Oak Ridge and scientists there are captivated by the plot.

“It’s interesting to see how the show portrays a national lab because that’s not what I think of at all,” said Amy Elliotd, a research scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

It’s was even more interesting to her because she’s a research scientist at an actual national lab, ORNL.

“I really liked how they showed the Department of Energy has some kind of secret alternate basement where these crazy experiments go on. I want to find this place,” she said.

With her knowledge in energy, she said it’s difficult not to strictly analyze moments in the show. She was happy the show put a spotlight on the Department of Energy.

“Painted my job in a different light. It’s like we are doing cool stuff here. People are actually thinking about Department of Energy and what we are doing,” she said.

Some of their projects include super computing and 3D printing.

“No funding for printing monsters, but we will see about that in the future,” said Elliotd.

The Department of Energy wrote a blog post after the first season came out. It admits it doesn’t chart parallel universes but it does help explore new worlds. They’re talking about space.