President calls for elimination of ‘Diversity Visa Lottery’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities continue their investigation into Tuesday’s act of terror in New York City. Officers say 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov drove a truck down a pedestrian path, aiming at walkers, runners and bikers. Eight people were killed and 12 others were injured. Law enforcement is still piecing together evidence that leads them to believe he was working with ISIS.

The suspect and his family are from Uzbekistan and came to live in the U.S. back in 2010 through the Diversity Visa Program. It’s a program that allows 50,000 people every year to immigrate from a number of countries through a lottery-based system.

President Trump is now calling for changes and switch to a merit-based system. Tweeting on his official Twitter account, “The terrorist came into our country through what is called the Diversity Visa Lottery Program – a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit-based.”

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The Diversity Visa Program has been around for more than 20 years, allowing people to come to america from countries with lower levels of immigration.

“It’s essentially a lottery program,” said Tim Coode, an immigration lawyer in Knoxville. “There’s many more people trying to get here than the Diversity Visa Program will allow.”

There are several ways an applicant from overseas can qualify.

“You have to have at least a high school level education or some type of work background. The idea is that when you come here, you will not necessarily be a burden on the U.S. Economy. You won’t be using federal benefits or state benefits. You’ll actually come here and engage in employment and sustain yourself,” said Coode.

Those who meet the requirements under the Diversity Visa Program are then selected at random from a computer lottery. Background checks are performed. The president wants to change that and screen visa applicants using a point system. He’s supporting legislation for the RAISE Act, otherwise known as the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act.

Coode adds, “There could be a huge difference between what he proposes and what actually gets passed in legislation, if ever.”

If the RAISE Act were to pass, it would weigh each person’s age, education, english ability, job offer salary, investments and even whether the person has an olympic medal. Applicants would need at least 30 points to be eligible to apply for a visa under the proposal.

Time Magazine created an interactive quiz where you can check and see if you would qualify for legal immigration to the U.S. under the proposed “merit-based” immigration bill.

Click here to take the quiz for yourself.