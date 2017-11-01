Police question ‘person of interest’ in Baker Avenue homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police questioned a person of interest Tuesday in the shooting death of a man on Baker Avenue in Knoxville.

Knoxville police say they tried to stop a car on Alcoa Highway whose passenger was a person on interest in the death of 27-year-old Diondus Billings, who was found dead on Baker Avenue on Monday. The car fled from officers onto Interstate 40 West, then on to Interstate 640 east before the driver exited onto Gap Road. Officers finally stopped the car on Divide Street and arrested Phillip Jerome Locke and the driver, Shaniquia Robinson.

Locke, 28, the person of interest in the homicide, was questioned and served a violation of parole warrant and is being held without bond. No charges related to the homicide were placed.

Robinson, 24, was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and failing to exercise due care.

Locke confessed to the aggravated robbery of Shoney’s on Rutledge Pike in 2010. Police say he walked in, pulled out a gun and made the employees lie on the floor while he took money.