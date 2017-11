SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was hit and killed on Interstate 75 on Tuesday night near Sweetwater.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a pedestrian, James Garth, 33, of Toledo, OH, was hit by a truck just after 9 p.m. on the northbound side of I-75 near mile marker 61.

The interstate was closed for several hours while THP investigated the man’s death.

A citation was not issued to the driver of the truck.