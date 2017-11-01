Officers work together to capture Blount County suspects on run

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man and woman who both ran from a traffic stop in Blount County were arrested Wednesday morning thanks to an officer from another jurisdiction and an off-duty hospital security officer.

William Edward Welsh, 29, is charged with evading arrest, felony aggravated assault, possession of a legend drug, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and three outstanding warrants of violation of probation. Alexandra Nokomis Tuck, 21, is charged with evading arrest, three violation of probation warrants, and three warrants for failure to appear.

Two others in the car were released with no charges.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7 a.m., a deputy saw a vehicle pull out of a business at the intersection of Hunt Road and Old Knoxville Highway, violating several traffic laws. The deputy turned on his lights and siren and started following the vehicle on Hunt Road, heading out of town.

The vehicle turned on McNutt Street and stopped. After the deputy spoke with the four people in the vehicle, one of the backseat passengers, later identified as Welsh, gave a fake name, shoved the deputy and ran into a field. The other backseat passenger, identified as Tuck, got out of the car and ran in the opposite direction.

A short time later, an Aloca police officer spotted Welsh about a mile away walking on Poplar Street and took him into custody. He again lied about his name and was in possession of a knife.

An off-duty officer with UT Medical Center was coming home from work when he saw Tuck running through his backyard, about four blocks from the traffic stop. He was able to take her into custody. She admitted she ran because she was wanted for outstanding warrants.

Deputies searched the car and found a bag with about 300 prescription pills and two knives.

“This incident is just one example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together. These men and women did a great job on this incident,” said Sheriff James Berrong in a news release.

PHOTOS: Blount County suspects arrested William Welsh (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office) Alexandra Tuck (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office) Alexandra Tuck being taken into custody (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office) William Welsh being taken into custody. (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)