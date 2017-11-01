Nashville PR firm closes amid sexual assault allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Nashville public relations firm that represents Dolly Parton has closed after the owner of the firm was accused of sexual misconduct by a former country singer.

In a Facebook post, Austin Rick, who also went by the name Austin Cody, accused Kirt Webster, the owner of Webster Public Relations, of sexual assault in 2008.

“He sexually assaulted me repeatedly, he drugged and sexually violated me, he offered me publicity opportunities and magazine columns in exchange for sexual acts,” read Rick’s Facebook post. “He paid me to keep my mouth shut. And he did everything under threat that he’d make sure nobody in the industry ever heard my name again.”

The PR firm updated its website Wednesday with a message saying it is “no longer in business.”

In a statement to Nashville Scene, Webster denied Rick’s claims: “As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick. It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations.”

Webster’s clients have also included Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams, Jr. and Kid Rock.